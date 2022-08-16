Eva Longoria Revives the ’90s Supermodel Slip Dress With Gold Metallic Sandals for Her Casa Del Sol Tequila Brand’s Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria went with silky soft glamour last Thursday for a tequila event she hosted in downtown Santa Monica, Calif. The actress promoted her tequila line Casa Del Sol at The Bungalow.

Eva Longoria is seen on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: GC Images

The “Desperate Housewives” star wore a midi length dusty pink slip dress by Olivia Von Halle with a plunging V-neckline, low back and adjustable straps. The fluid, silky robe takes inspiration from the iconic slips worn by supermodels in the ’90s, and it appears this versatile silhouette received a worthy revival.

Longoria paired the garment with chic gold stilettos with a metallic finish on a stiletto heel. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Related Queen Latifah Pops in Shock Orange Tank Top & Sneakers With Matching Accents for 'The Equalizer' Filming Meagan Good Delivers a Runway Walk in Gold D&G Heels With Icy Blue Crop Top & Pants for Netflix's 'Day Shift' Daphne Oz Slips on Studded Valentino Sandals & Neon Green Fishnet Sarong on Vacation

and accessorized with thin hoop earrings, regal necklaces and a stack of golden bracelets. Her nails were painted metallic to coordinate with her entire outfit, showing how much she pays attention to the details.

The tequila bottles featured in the event matched Longoria’s lustrous fashion. The actress’ ensemble is perfect for golden hour as it blurs the line between day and night. A mode exquisite under the glimmering California sun.

Eva Longoria is seen on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: GC Images

Loose waves with face-framing strands and her long brunette hair slightly pinned back, Longoria’s radiant look conveniently harmonizes with her tequila line’s story and aesthetic.

Longoria even bartended in her goddess-like array for some of Casa Del Sol’s guests. “Don’t forget to tip your bartenders,” Longoria said wittily in a video posted to her Instagram story as she served the tequila.

Embrace an inner goddess at the next cocktail hour in metallic heeled sandals.

Buy Now: Saraih Gold Metallic Ankle Strap High Heel Sandals, $38

Buy Now: Gianni Bini Joenah Satin Ankle Strap Block Heel Dress Sandals, $80

Buy Now: Mix No. 6 Aliciana Sandal, $50

PHOTOS: See Eva Longoria’s red carpet style evolution.