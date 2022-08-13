Eva Longoria Celebrates Her Latina Heritage in Comfy Cargo Pants and Classic White Sneakers in Miami

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria showed her support for her heritage as she attended the “Latinas En Marcha” event in Miami on Saturday.

The actress hit the event sponsored by the progressive Latina organization and was joined by fellow Latina actresses, such as America Ferrera and Jeanine Mason.

Longoria arrived at the annual event clad in a white sleeveless top, the star beating the summer heat the best she could. The mock neck top was paired with black high-waisted cargo pants with a breezy, slightly oversized fit.

Longoria is known for her monochrome looks, specifically workout sets with coordinating sneakers. The “Overboard” star often wears matching separates like crop tops, sweatshirts, and leggings from brands like Alo Yoga, Girlfriend Collective, Athleta and more. The styling hack is one of the most popular this year, creating streamlined outfits through pieces in the same colors and prints.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star wore athletic, white sneakers to the event, opting for more comfortable footwear for the day. The sneakers are all white, laces included, with a slight lift to them thanks to the oversized platform style soles.

Longoria is an avid sneaker collector, the star frequently sharing photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. When she’s not in sneakers, Longoria favors pointed-toe pump and sleek slip-on sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pump and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

