Eva Longoria Wore Victoria Beckham’s ’90s-Inspired Cutout Dress With Hidden Heels for Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

Eva Longoria made a stylish appearance at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s star-studded wedding in Palm Beach, Fla., over the weekend.

One of Victoria Beckham’s closest friends, the former “Desperate Housewives” actress donned a chic black gown courtesy of the British designer and mother of the groom. The floor-length VB dress, which the brand describes as ’90s-inspired, featured a halter neckline with a center bodice cutout.

Longoria, who is the godmother of 10-year-old Harper Beckham, showed off the look on Instagram, captioning the post: “obsessed with my dress from last night.” The 47-year-old actress also wore another Victoria Beckham design, a draped satin midi dress in a blush hue, for the pre-wedding dinner on Friday. She paired the dress with metallic sandals and a Bottega Veneta leather pouch clutch.

The former Spice Girl also designed Longoria’s wedding gown when she tied the knot with José Bastón in 2016 and served as a bridesmaid.

Longoria is often seen in Beckham’s designs, including her collaborations with Reebok.

Pictured with Serena Williams, Eva Longoria is seen chatting with guests Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding on April 9. CREDIT: MEGA

Eva Longoria is seen at the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida. CREDIT: MEGA Venus and Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay, Rachel Zoe, and former bandmates Mel B and Mel C of the Spice Girls attended the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. It was a 3-day affair beginning April 8 in Palm Beach, Fla., where the son of Victoria and David Beckham married the actress. The wedding was held at the $103 million Peltz family estate.

