Eva Longoria Wore Victoria Beckham’s ’90s-Inspired Cutout Dress With Hidden Heels for Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

Eva Longoria made a stylish appearance at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s star-studded wedding in Palm Beach, Fla., over the weekend.
One of Victoria Beckham’s closest friends, the former “Desperate Housewives” actress donned a chic black gown courtesy of the British designer and mother of the groom. The floor-length VB dress, which the brand describes as ’90s-inspired, featured a halter neckline with a center bodice cutout.
Longoria, who is the godmother of 10-year-old Harper Beckham, showed off the look on Instagram, captioning the post: “obsessed with my dress from last night.” The 47-year-old actress also wore another Victoria Beckham design, a draped satin midi dress in a blush hue, for the pre-wedding dinner on Friday. She paired the dress with metallic sandals and a Bottega Veneta leather pouch clutch.
The former Spice Girl also designed Longoria’s wedding gown when she tied the knot with José Bastón in 2016 and served as a bridesmaid.
Longoria is often seen in Beckham’s designs, including her collaborations with Reebok.
Venus and Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay, Rachel Zoe, and former bandmates Mel B and Mel C of the Spice Girls attended the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. It was a 3-day affair beginning April 8 in Palm Beach, Fla., where the son of Victoria and David Beckham married the actress. The wedding was held at the $103 million Peltz family estate.