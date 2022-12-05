Eva Longoria Models Victoria Beckham Dress With Invisible Heels at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner

The stars aligned at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change.

Eva Longoria was one of many famous faces to attend the affair. The “Desperate Housewives” star appeared in sleek style, stepping out in a black gown from Victoria Beckham’s collection. The piece included an asymmetrical cutout along the bust, long fitted sleeves, ruffled detailing on the bodice and a billowy hem.

Eva Longoria attends the British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ dinner at The Londoner Hotel on Dec. 4, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I

Sticking to a minimal moment, the actress-turned-entrepreneur accessorized with a collection of silver jewels and carried a small neon green clutch. For glam, Longoria went with soft neutral makeup and styled her hair bone straight.

The length of Longoria’s gown didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, however she likely tied her ensemble together with pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals. The entertainer tends to gravitate towards styles from labels like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi.

When it comes to fashion, Longoria is known for having a cozy style yet classy sartorial fashion sense that allows her to have fun with comfy and eye-catching designs. The “Devious Maids” alum has also ventured into the fashion industry over the years. She launched a clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which offered a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts. She has also collaborated on a footwear line.