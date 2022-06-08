Eva Longoria Strikes a Pose in Blue Pantsuit and Platforms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria took to Instagram in a vibrant blue pantsuit on Tuesday, writing, “Ready to take on this week!”

Affirming her excitement for the week, Longoria’s fans loved her outfit and couldn’t help but write comments like, “OMG I wish I had a suit like this one!” and “stunning!” The color of the pantsuit is enrichening with its brightness; it’s as if a blue-raspberry candy had turned itself into an emboldened statement piece.

This pantsuit highlighted wide shoulders, as the fit of the suit was seemingly oversized, showing hints of a modernized 80s style. The actress pushed her sleeves up, which gave the suit a very relaxed fit. Under the jacket of the suit, she wore a ribbed white top. The pants of the suit are flared covering her heels a bit.

Longoria wore two silver necklaces and wrist cuffs, dramatizing the outfit with flamboyant accessories.

To finish off her look, Longoria wore platform heels for added height and leg lengthening.

