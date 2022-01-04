Eva Longoria Is Sporty Chic in Blue Leggings and Matching New Balance Sneakers For New Year Workout

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Eva Longoria makes working out a stylish and color-coordinating event.

The “Desperate Housewives” star posted a video on Instagram Monday that showed the entrepreneur working out during the new year. For the ensemble, Longoria sported a monochromatic blue look that not only was eye-catching but also very functional. It consisted of a sports bra, stretch pants and a pair of white socks. The bra featured a contrasting blue and black color pattern that had a crisscross back design which offered support and comfort.

When it came down to the shoes, Longoria slipped on a pair of baby blue New Balance sneakers that rounded out her outfit while also making sure that her footwear was effective enough to handle her workout routine.

Longoria has a keen sense of style that marries classic with trendy. She’s often on Instagram wearing printed caftans, intricate swimsuits and structured tailoring that show off the “Devious Maids” stars affinity for fun yet refined garments. On the footwear front, she usually opts for silhouettes like powerful pumps, easy sandals and active sneakers that help to elevate whatever her mood is.

Eva has also ventured into the fashion industry and, last year, collaborated with online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo, to create a capsule collection of footwear. The collection featured flats, sneakers, and heels that felt modern yet sleek. She has also appeared in campaigns for the brand Bebe.

Put on a pair of sleek blue sneakers and add a pop of color to your workouts.

Click through the gallery to see Eva Longoria’s red carpet style through the years.

