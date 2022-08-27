Eva Longoria Takes the Big Apple in Black Casa Del Sol Athleisure, Business Casual Blazer & Chunky Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria was seen out shopping in New York yesterday in an athleisure set with a sleek business flair. Repping her own tequila brand, Longoria wore a black sweatshirt with the Casa Del Sol logo on it in white that she paired with high-waisted black leggings. To elevate the look, the “Desperate Housewives” star layered a matte black oversized blazer that dressed up the off-duty ensemble.

The branded merchandise didn’t stop there: Longoria also wore a black baseball cap featuring her tequila company’s logo printed in black, white, and yellow. The actress further accessorized with large gold hoop earrings, rings, and a dainty chain bracelet.

Eva Longoria spotted wearing her own Casa Del Sol merch in NYC on Aug. 26, 2022. CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star wore chunky “dad” sneakers, opting for more comfortable footwear for her day out in the city. The shoes were all white, laces included, with a slight lift to them thanks to the oversized platform style soles.

Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

Longoria is an avid sneaker collector, the star frequently sharing photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. When she’s not in sneakers, Longoria favors pointed-toe pump and sleek slip-on sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

Eva Longoria spotted wearing her own Casa Del Sol merch in NYC on Aug. 26, 2022. CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo.

