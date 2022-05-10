Eva Longoria Works Up a Sweat in Chic Leggings & Sneakers With Pops of Pink

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

If it’s one thing that Eva Longoria knows how to do, it’s work out in style. The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her exercising while jumping on a trampoline while taking in a beautiful view.

For the outfit, Longoria wore an all-black athleisure ensemble that consisted of a flexible bralette and matching cropped leggings for a monochromatic finish.

Longoria completed her look with a pair of sleek black sneakers. The shoes had touches of white and pink throughout for a uniform yet fun pair of kicks. The sneakers also had slightly elevated soles for maximum comfort and support.

Longoria tends to fancy modern and sophisticated silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a brown structured double-breasted cape coat from Pinko teamed with Brown suede knee-high boots from Givenchy for a chic toned down spring attire while posing in a photo on Instagram with her son Santiago Bastón. She also recently donned an all-white ensemble comprised of a collared shirt, as well as matching jeans paired with white foam clogs while visiting the city of Oaxaca in Mexico with a friend.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry over the years. She launched a clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which offered a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts. She has also collaborated on a footwear line.

