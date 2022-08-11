Eva Longoria Takes on the Barbiecore Trend in Hot Pink Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria’s latest Instagram post features her posted up and pretty in pink. The actress, best known for her role in “Desperate Housewives,” has always loved fashion, and now she’s adopting the Barbiecore trend. In the photo, Longoria poses one leg across the other with a soft smirk, wearing hot pink double strapped mules from her collaboration with Eobuwie.

Longoria has long been a fan of Eobuwie, first collaborating with the brand in 2015 for a collection available across 15 European markets. She also starred as the face of the campaign for the collaboration in a collection of shoes aimed at the modern woman.

Longoria’s ongoing collaboration with Eobuwie has always been trend-focused, and with the Barbiecore trend here for the summer, pink is the applause-worthy color of the moment.

Longoria paired her pink power shoes with an off-white side-cut-out maxi dress that is just right for these sweltering summer temperatures we are facing. She’s also seen carrying a fan serving us a sartorial essence fit for an island vacation or lunch on the coast of Ibiza. The shoes are the real statement piece here.

Although Longoria’s exact style isn’t available in the U.S., there’s a similar pair available from Schutz in coral to help you get the look. Longoria’s goal with this collection was to have shoes that could go from the board room to the red carpet, as she is both an actress and businesswoman. This time around, she’s got the ladies of Eobuwie ready for vacation, too.

Longoria’s collaboration doesn’t just stop with the shoes. She’s also got a matching hot pink bag to help you accessorize your ensemble. If her Instagram feed is any indication, Longoria loves to play dress-up even when she’s not on a film set or on the red carpet, and she wants you to love dressing up as much as she does. She’s got you covered when it comes to handbags and shoes.

