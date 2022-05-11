Emmy Rossum Went for Full Glam in Bejeweled Dress & Sandals for ‘Angelyne’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emmy Rossum added a glam flair to the long black dress look with jewel-encrusted detailing at the “Angelyne” premiere in LA on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old looked elegant when she arrived on the pink carpet. She stepped out in a maxi dress that draped down to her ankles and featured a sweetheart neckline and multicolored jewel embellishments in pink, purple, blue and red.

Emmy Roossum at the Peacock Original ‘Angelyne’ Hollywood Premiere on May 10, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Orange beads also lined the underside of corset-styled neckline in a stitch-like formation and a sparkly purple bow-shaped detail was embroidered beneath it. The dress also featured more sparkly details at each of her sides, adding color to the frock’s neutral black base.

When it came to accessories, Rossum kept it simple so as not to distract from the gown’s sparkly flair. She wore a pair of drop earrings with pink gems, which matched the dress’ detailing.

Detail of Emmy Rossum’s strappy heels at the Angelyne in Hollywood on May 10, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

On her feet, Rossum slipped into a pair of black heeled sandals with a rounded toe. The footwear featured a then black strap that ran across her footbed.

Rossum posted a photo of the look on her Instagram earlier today with the caption “Glam of my dreams for the #Angelyne premiere last night.”

In the new Peacock mini-series, Rossum plays the eponymous Angelyne. The show is based on The Hollywood Reporter feature by Gary Baum. The new series follows the pop culture icon, whose name was eventually discovered to be Renee Goldberg, and how she rose to fame as a Hollywood billboard queen.

