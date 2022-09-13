×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Emmy Announcer Sam Jay & Wife Yanise Monét Make a Chic Couple at HBO’s Afterparty

By Renan Botelho
Renan Botelho

Renan Botelho

More Stories By Renan

View All
HBO Emmy’s Party 2022 – Arrivals
Zendaya
Julia Garner
74th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
74th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
View Gallery 43 Images

Sam Jay had a standout moment last night during the Emmy Awards 2022. The stand-up comedian helped keep the awards show moving as the event’s announcer, delivering jokes between breaks and interacting with host Kenan Thompson.

After the award show, Jay had a well-deserved celebration with her wife, Yanise Monét, to whom she’s been married for more than 16 years. They went straight to HBO’s afterparty at San Vicente Bungalows, in Los Angeles.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Sam Jay and Yanise Monét attend the HBO Emmy's Party 2022 at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Sam Jay and Yanise Monét attend the HBO Emmy’s Party 2022 at San Vicente Bungalows on Sept. 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Jay wore a classic black tuxedo with a printed jacket, pairing it with a white button-up shirt and Gucci velvet loafers. She accessorized with a pearl necklace and a pendant announcing the second season of her HBO show, “Pause with Sam Jay.”

Monét served glamour in a sparkling one-shoulder dress with an attached scarf that dropped down, creating a cape illusion. She also added a matching turban and silver sky-high platforms to complete the look.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Jay and Yanise Monét attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Sam Jay and Yanise Monét attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Jay attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Sam Jay attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2022 Emmy Awards celebrated the top performances and programs in television. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, was hosted by Kenan Thompson.

PHOTOS: Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad