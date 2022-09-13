Emmy Announcer Sam Jay & Wife Yanise Monét Make a Chic Couple at HBO’s Afterparty

Sam Jay had a standout moment last night during the Emmy Awards 2022. The stand-up comedian helped keep the awards show moving as the event’s announcer, delivering jokes between breaks and interacting with host Kenan Thompson.

After the award show, Jay had a well-deserved celebration with her wife, Yanise Monét, to whom she’s been married for more than 16 years. They went straight to HBO’s afterparty at San Vicente Bungalows, in Los Angeles.

Sam Jay and Yanise Monét attend the HBO Emmy’s Party 2022 at San Vicente Bungalows on Sept. 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jay wore a classic black tuxedo with a printed jacket, pairing it with a white button-up shirt and Gucci velvet loafers. She accessorized with a pearl necklace and a pendant announcing the second season of her HBO show, “Pause with Sam Jay.”

Monét served glamour in a sparkling one-shoulder dress with an attached scarf that dropped down, creating a cape illusion. She also added a matching turban and silver sky-high platforms to complete the look.

Sam Jay and Yanise Monét attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Sam Jay attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2022 Emmy Awards celebrated the top performances and programs in television. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, was hosted by Kenan Thompson.

