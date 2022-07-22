Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz & Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Show Their Love for Dr. Martens Shoes During Honeymoon In Paris

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their marriage with a romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlywed couple, who officially tied the knot with an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this week, was spotted out in the City of the Lights today.

Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz, from her former marriage to Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his former marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined the duo on the trip. While the actor wrapped his arm around the singer, the step-siblings seemingly walked hand-in-hand behind them during the family outing.

Emme Muñiz joins Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their honeymoon in Paris on July 22, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted out in Paris with their kids Emme Muñiz and Seraphina Affleck on July 22, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Muñiz was casually dressed for the occasion in a brown jacket and yellow Rolling Stone graphic T-shirt. The 14-year-old teamed the top with denim jeans. The child of Lopez and Marc Anthony gave the look an edgy finish with burgundy Dr. Martens combat boots. The iconic leather boot features updated styling while maintaining the air-cushioned comfort and chunky lugged sole.

Seraphina went preppy for the daytime stroll wearing a collard sweater with cropped jeans, rainbow socks and black leather loafers, also by Dr. Martens. The trendy silhouette features thick satin laces and a chunky platform for eye-catching appeal.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Paris with their kids Emme Muñiz and Seraphina Affleck on July 22, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Lopez served a chic summer style moment in a white floral-print Oscar de la Renta dress with thong sandals. While Affleck looked cool and calm in a blue button-down shirt, navy trousers and white sneakers.

