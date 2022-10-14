Emma Watson Embraces Socks with Heels Trend in Lace Dress & Tailored Jacket for Prada Paradoxe Launch

Emma Watson stepped out in London to celebrate the global launch of Prada Paradoxe, the brand’s newest refillable new women’s fragrance. The actress, who stars in the fragrance campaign, wore an all-Prada outfit for the event.

Watson combined different trends together, betting on layering to create a chic look. She started with a white dress, adding a floral lace dress and a white collar on top. Watson completed with a Prada single-breasted Prince of Wales mohair jacket, made up of mohair wool. The tailored yet comfortable fit is ideal for Watson’s cool girl aesthetic.

Emma Watson attends the Prada Paradoxe fragrance launch party on Oct.13 in London, England. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pra

Watson accessorized with black hoop earrings, a small satin tote bag with crystals by Prada, and chic gold rings.

As for footwear, she chose chunky platform heels paired with gray socks, bringing the socks-with-heels trend back. Bella Hadid and Rachel Brosnahan have also embraced the trend last month. Styling socks with pumps or platforms adds a retro touch to your outfit while keeping your feet warm during fall and winter.

Watson was announced as the new face of Prada Beauty back in August on Instagram. “Our muse is more than just a muse. More than just a face. More than the perfect embodiment of the Prada woman. She’s the epitome of female modernity, a celebration of female multi-dimensionality across the world,” the brand captioned.

The Prada Paradoxe launch party hosted performances from Jamie xx, Floating Pants, and Anz, along with appearances from Milly Alcock, Little Simz, Priya Ragu, Sheila Atim, and Richie Shazam.

