Emma Watson Is Romantically Laced in Alexander McQueen Dress & Leather Sandals at The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner

Emma Watson wore all-white for The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner in New York City last night.

The “Little Women” actress was dressed for the occasion in an ethereal ivory white romper that hit at floor length. The Alexander McQueen gown was made of a see-through sheer lace and contained flower and doily like embroidery all the way to the flounce hem. There were skin cutouts at the actress’ ribcage and it reached her shoulders to her bare backside. It had a jewel neckline that met her at her shoulders.

Emma Watson attends as the Kering Foundation hosts first-ever Caring For Women Dinner on Sept. 15, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Kering Foun

Watson paired the feminine and flowy look with predominantly minimal silver jewelry, which included silver chain earrings that appear to be diamond encrusted, simple chain silver bracelets, and silver chunky rings, along with a studded and compact evening Alexander McQueen purse from Pomellato. The aesthetic of the outfit was free-spirited but accessorized with edgy and grunge staples.

Emma Watson, Gloria Steinem and Salma Hayek Pinault attend as the Kering Foundation hosts first-ever Caring For Women Dinner on Sept. 15, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Kering Foun

For the shoes, Watson opted for noir black open-toe patent leather platforms that had a chunky silver buckle at the front strap. Her toes were painted a bright-ruby red.

Emma Watson attends as the Kering Foundation hosts first-ever Caring For Women Dinner on Sept. 15, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Kering Foun

The face of Prada beauty kept her makeup look more natural with pink and neutral palettes and a lip-colored peach gloss to compliment her bohemian gown. Her hair was effortlessly pulled back into a simple and carefree low-bun that had a side parting at her bangs. The lowkey hairstyle was to not distract from the rest of her translucent gown.

