Emma Thompson Takes on Gen Z Style in Oversized Denim Jacket & Holographic Sneakers at ‘Matilda The Musical’ UK Screening

Emma Thompson took a Gen Z approach to fashion for the screening of “Matilda The Musical” at the Curzon Mayfair cinema in London last night. The actress plays Miss Trunchbull in the film, which will premiere in the United States on Christmas Day on Netflix.

For the event, Thompson wore an oversized dark-grey jean jacket with silver buttons and a light fraying on the hem. She layered atop an oversized black and white tee, and finished the look with white wide-leg jeans.

Emma Thompson attends ‘Matilda The Musical’ UK Gala Screening at The Curzon Mayfair on Nov. 21, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images for Sony Pictures E

Thompson styled the denim tuxedo with gunmetal gray dangly earrings with a wide hoop at the end, a bold red lip, orangey-rosey cheeks, and a short tousled hairstyle.

Emma Thompson (R) and Alisha Weir (L) posing together at the UK Gala Screening of “Matilda The Musical” on Nov. 21, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

As for footwear, Thompson wore a pair of metallic Stella McCartney sneakers that was covered in holographic leather. The style featured a lace-up closure, chunky soles and the designer’s logo on the back.

A closer look at Emma Thompson’s sneakers. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Thompson has quite the history of wearing sneakers to occasions like red carpet events and visiting Buckingham Palace. In November 2018, the “Love Actually” actress caused a commotion when she showed up at Buckingham Palace wearing a blue double-breasted pantsuit and white Stella McCartney Adidas Stan Smith vegan sneakers. Thompson was baffled by the controversy, having stated on the “My Dad Wrote a Porno” podcast that “they were posh trainers”.

PHOTOS: 11 Metallic Sneakers, Birkenstocks, Sandals, and Shoes for Summer