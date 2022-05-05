Emma Stone Upgrades Power Suiting in Plunging Wrapped Blazer With Metallic Sandals for ‘Bleat’ Press Conference

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Stone does classic suiting modernly. The Golden Globe winner was ultra-chic as she attended the press conference for her new film, “Bleat” in Athens, Greece on Thursday.

Stone stepped out in a powder blue power suit. The ensemble consisted of a blazer style top, which featured a low-cut V-neckline. The garment also had 3/4 sleeves and a wrap front closure that fell on the side of the waist.

Emma Stone at the press conference for her new film *Bleat* at the Niarchos center in Greece on May 5, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Emma Stone at the press conference for her new film *Bleat* at the Niarchos center in Greece on May 5, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The “Easy A” actress teamed her top with matching pants. The relaxed bottoms were streamlined with seamed creases down the center and were cuffed at the hem. Stone stuck to her signature minimal and neutral makeup. She parted her hair in the middle and styled her blond tresses wavy.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Cruella” star rounded out her look with silver sandals. The high heels featured a thin ankle strap and sharp stiletto heel. Strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

A closer look at Emma Stone’s silver sandals. CREDIT: Aristidis Vafeiadakis/Zuma / Spl

Stone has a shoe wardrobe that consists of pointed-toe pumps, often hailing from Louis Vuitton and top brands like Celine and Nicholas Kirkwood. When she’s off-duty, she will likely slip into APL sneakers, Aeyda and Birkenstock sandals and Jenni Kayne mules.

Click through the gallery to see Emma Stone’s red carpet style over the years.

Put on a pair of silver sandals for a shiny appearance.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Nine West Aves Sandal, $75.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Calvin Klein Tegin Strappy Dress Sandals, $67 (was $89).

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Camuto Enella Ankle Strap Sandal, $100.