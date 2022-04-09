Emma Roberts Is Polished in a Flower-Embroidered Valentino Halter Dress and Matching Platform Pumps at Bergdorf Goodman Event

Emma Roberts knows how to make a polished statement — no matter the occasion. The “Scream Queen” star co-hosted a Bergdorf Goodman and Valentino event on Thursday night to celebrate the Italian luxury brand’s latest Rendez-Vous Collection at the legendary New York City retailer. Notable fashion industry professionals and celebs like Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Linda Fargo and Jayme Lawson also made an appearance.

Emma Roberts at a Bergdorf Goodman and Valentino event in New York City on April 7, 2022. CREDIT: David Benthal/BFA.com

Emma Roberts at a Bergdorf Goodman and Valentino event in New York City on April 7, 2022. CREDIT: David Benthal/BFA.com

For the outfit, Roberts went with a white halter minidress from Valentino that featured flower detailing and appliqués placed throughout. The dress retails for $7,800.

The Valentino Floral-Embroidered Halter Mini Dress CREDIT: Moda Operandi

On the footwear front, the “We’re the Millers” actress donned a pair of matching Valentino’s Tan-Go patent-leather white platform pumps that incorporate the brand’s VLogo Signature buckle fastening on the ankle strap of the shoes. The sex-inch high heels add a height-defying finish. The footwear retails for $1,150.

A closer look at Emma Robert’s platform pumps. CREDIT: BFA

Platform pumps like the one’s Roberts is wearing are having a moment in fashion this spring. The popular style features an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. In fact, if comfort is a concern, some experts recommend that you maintain a heel high of no more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the heel. For instance, if you’re wearing a 3.75-inch heel, your platform should be .75 inches.

As for the rest of her look, Roberts grabbed a white Valentino One Stud mini bag that features a jumbo gold stud in the middle of the bag. The handbag retails for $1,320.

The Valentino Garavani One Stud Mini Bag CREDIT: Farfetch

The “Unfabulous” actress is also no stranger to the fashion industry, having modeled for legacy fashion houses like Valentino and Rag & Bone. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Aerie and Canvas by Land’s End.

