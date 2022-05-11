Emma Roberts Is Prepped for Spring In Floral Valentino Halter Dress & Hidden Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Roberts rang in spring in her Instagram page yesterday looking fantastic in floral prints.

The actress reeled in the season with a floral Valentino gown featuring a high neckline. It was made of an opaque fabric with slightly see-through sleeves and lacy detailing. The sleeves are pronounced, billowing, ballooning outward up top and tapering off to a close on the bottom. The neckline drapes around the nape and falls over the shoulder and down the front of the gown like a scarf would. The floor-length dress is complete with a pleated skirt.

Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza to elevate the overall feel of an outfit. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the style essential for formal weddings, red carpet events and dressy occasions.

Roberts’ shoes aren’t visible in the Instagram post, but a white boot or sandal heel would do the look some justice. White boots, especially styles with a geometric or pointed-toe would elevate the look immensely, giving the ensemble a clean finish. A white sandal heel would match the dainty vibes of the floral pattern.

