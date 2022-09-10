Emma Roberts Commands Attention in Leather Mini Dress & Pointy Pumps for ‘Tell Me Lies’ Red Carpet

Emma Roberts dressed for fall at her latest event.

The actress hit the red carpet premiere of the new Hulu series, “Tell Me Lies” on Thursday night in LA. Roberts serves as an executive producer on the drama, which follows one young woman’s obsession with a charming man. To the screening, she wore a fitted camel-colored mini dress from Celine.

Roberts attends the Hulu Original ‘Tell Me Lies’ Screening on Sept. 8. CREDIT: Getty Images

The dress featured ruching as well as one off-the-shoulder sleeve. She added a sparkly choker necklace to her outfit with red detailing as well as a small ring.

The “Scream Queens” alum slipped into a pair of classic pumps for the event. She wore black pointed-toe pumps. The satin heels featured a thin heel reaching at least 4 inches.

Roberts attends the Hulu Original ‘Tell Me Lies’ Screening on Sept. 8. CREDIT: Getty Images

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Unfabulous” actress’ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen boots, Gucci mules and Frankie4 sandals. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Prada and Christian Louboutin.

Emma Roberts attends the BY FAR LA Store Opening Party on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for BY FAR

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Coach, Kate Spade New York, Louis Vuitton, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

