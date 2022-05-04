Emma Roberts Is Summer-Ready in Striped Louis Vuitton Mini Dress & Silver Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Stripes are in, and made better in blue, thanks to Emma Roberts.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress posed before a long lemon yellow car with surfboards secured to the top in a blue and white striped dress with a high neck. “The perfect California weekend ☀️ swipe for my godson and I twinning 💙” she captioned the post.

The Louis Vuitton dress is summer at its best with sleeveless detailing and an A-line silhouette. The fabric of the dress is slightly shiny, only amplified due to the sunlight. The dress is short and simple, encompassing what any good summer dress should be.

Roberts basked in the sun, carrying a leather green chain bag shaped like a shell. It’s safe to say that the bag is less for function and more for looks. Roberts added black cat-eye sunglasses with a thick frame. The look is full of pops of color that contrast with the slightly off-white color in the dress.

As far as footwear goes, Roberts leans into the sparkle with silver sandal pumps with a strap securing the shoes around her ankles. The metallic sheen is largely different from the sheen of the dress, which sets it apart from the other pieces in the look.

