Emma Roberts’ Son ‘Styled’ Her in Round Sunglasses With Comfy Puma Slides, Tye Dye Top & Lounge Pants

Emma Roberts knows comfort is best for playtime.

The “Scream Queens” star posted to her Instagram on Wednesday being “styled” by her son and friend’s son. Her own child, Rhodes, held onto her arms while Henry, her friend Brit Elkin Hines’ child, adjusted her sunglasses. In the post, Roberts wore a tie dye crewneck sweatshirt paired with lavender sweatpants.

Roberts added an affordable and comfortable pair of shoes to her playtime look. Her black Puma slide sandals featured a white logo as well as a red panther across the rubber strap.

Puma Cool Cat Men’s Slides CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The “We’re the Millers” actress has a personal fashion aesthetic that feels ethereal yet very functional and comfy, much like her latest look. Roberts also tends to opt for shoe styles like efficient flats, sharp pumps, printed slides, stylish sandal heels and durable sneakers, and she frequently re-wears pairs that are especially versatile, like Valentino or Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules.

The star is also no stranger within the fashion industry. She has modeled for legacy fashion houses like Rag & Bone and Valentino. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Aerie and Canvas by Land’s End.

