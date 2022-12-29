Emma Roberts Goes Green in Feathers for Pajama Party to Celebrate Son’s Birthday

Emma Roberts celebrated her son’s latest milestone: turning 2 years old.

The “Sceam Queens” actress posted a photo of her and her son to her Instagram on Tuesday. She captioned her post “Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes!!! I love you beyond! 2️⃣✳️❗️” Roberts shares Rhodes with her ex, actor Garrett Hedlund.

In her post, Roberts and her son looked out the window from a couch. Roberts wore a matching pajama set from Daily Sleeper. The “Aquamarine” alum’s green set featured a long sleeve top with lighter buttons down the center plus long pants for an extra touch of chicness. Both of the pieces also included fun feather detailing along the sleeve and pant cuffs. Rhode also wore PJs. His festive set, complete with Santa Clauses, were perfect for the holiday season.

Though she skipped footwear in her latest post, Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Unfabulous” actress’ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen boots, Gucci mules and Frankie4 sandals. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Prada and Christian Louboutin. Recently, Roberts went with a pair of Mary Jane shoes with a black crop top with a white tennis miniskirt and a gold sequin short sleeve jacket, which she wore to Celine’s winter 2023 fashion show.

