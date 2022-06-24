Emma Roberts Elevates Short Shorts With Christian Louboutin Pumps at Montblanc’s Paris Fashion Week Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Roberts made a stylish appearance during Paris Fashion Week Men’s spring 2023 shows at a Montblanc party last night.

Stepping out, the actress showed off a chic outfit consisting of a black collared button-front top featuring an embroidered design throughout and matching short shorts. The 31-year-old then draped a long black and white checkered coat on top and grounded the getup with a pair of timeless black Christian Louboutin pumps.

Emma Roberts wearing a black and white checkered coat over a black top and shorts with timeless black Christian Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

She opted for a sleek pointed style featuring a classic d’Orsay silhouette and a velvety finish. The stilettos gave her petite 5-foot-2 height a subtle boost. Meanwhile, she expertly accessorized with a rectangular black clutch bag.

A closer look at the pointy black Christian Louboutin pumps Emma Roberts wore last night to a Montblanc party in Paris, France. CREDIT: MEGA

Over the years, Roberts has become known for her fashion choices, which range from elegant to whimsical and bohemian to bold and statement-making. Where shoes are concerned, you can often find her in high-end brands like Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman.

