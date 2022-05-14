Emma Roberts Looks Equestrian-Chic in Polo Dress & Riding Boots at Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2023 Fashion Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Roberts looked ready for a horseback ride in her latest outfit.

The “American Horror Story” actress hit the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show on Thursday in San Diego, Calif. She joined several other celebrities who also attended the show, including Ana de Armas, Miranda Kerr and Chloe Grace Moretz. To the star-studded event, Roberts donned a polo sweater dress from Louis Vuitton, of course. The brown dress featured horizontal white and gray stripes as well as white buttons and a white collar. Roberts added a red clutch with the LV logo splayed across the bag. She added small hoop earrings but otherwise kept her jewelry simple.

Roberts at the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show on May 12. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The “Scream Queens” star added a pair of knee-high boots that matched the colorway of her dress. Her brown leather boots featured a bit of slouch while remaining structured as well as a white sole and a chunky heel reaching at least 4 inches in height. The boots also included a slight peep-toe design.

A closer look at Roberts’ boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Roberts recently wore another Louis Vuitton look. She posted to her Instagram page earlier in May wearing a shiny striped dress from the luxury house.

When it comes to her personal fashion taste, Roberts has an aesthetic that feels ethereal yet very functional and comfy. She also tends to opt for shoe styles like efficient flats, sharp pumps, printed slides, stylish sandal heels and durable sneakers, and she frequently re-wears pairs that are especially versatile, like Valentino or Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules.

