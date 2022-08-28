Emma Roberts Goes Retro In Striped Flared Mini Dress & Platform Mules for Beach Day

Emma Roberts posed beachside in a retro summer look for a photo she posted Friday to Instagram.

The “American Horror Story” star wore a vintage style Dolce & Gabbana dress with green and white stripes. The garment featured a square neckline, wide tank-style straps and four white buttons on the top.

Roberts’ A-line flared skirt could be considered on-trend with summer coastal-chic dressing. A-line silhouettes are one of the most popular dress styles as they are flattering on many body types.

Her dress was styled with By Far’s “Lenka White Gloss” leather shoes that interpret retro lines in a new, unique way. The bright platform mules are made of Italian lambskin leather with a dazzling sheen.

By Far mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of By Far

The slip-on sandals are designed with the brand’s signature square toe and ornamented with an oversized gold-tone buckle, which is a repetitive motif within the brand’s spring 2022 collection. The chunky platform heels are just over 3 inches. They retail for $575 on Byfar.com.

Roberts accessorized with tortoise shell cat-eye sunglasses. The 31-year-old also held a green statement Chanel Classic Double Flap handbag crafted in diamond-quilted lambskin leather, accented with a tonal interior and silver hardware. The bold shoulder bag featured adjustable leather and chain-link shoulder straps, and a logo “CC” closure. The timeless designer silhouette brought the entire look together.

