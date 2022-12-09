Emma Roberts Goes for Gold in Sequin Jacket, Tennis Miniskirt & Mary Janes at Celine’s Winter 2023 Fashion Show

Emma Roberts put on a dazzling display for Celine’s winter 2023 fashion show.

The “Scream Queens” actress sat front row at Celine’s event held at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Thursday. Other celebrities like Brie Larson, Paris Hilton, Cindy Crawford and more attended in addition to Roberts.

For the occasion, Roberts wore a black crop top with a white tennis miniskirt from Celine. The pleated skirt featured the brand’s logo on the waistband. She added a gold sequin short sleeve jacket to the look. The embellished piece brought shimmer and interest to her outfit. Roberts added a gold ring as well as a small black top handle bag from Celine with a large metal closure.

Roberts attends Celine at The Wiltern in LA on Dec. 8. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

The actress added a pair of Mary Jane shoes to complete her outfit. Her black patent leather shoes featured a pointed toe as well as a thin ankle strap and a low heel, adding at least 2 inches to Roberts’ frame.

Roberts attends Celine at The Wiltern in LA on Dec. 8. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Unfabulous” actress’ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen boots, Gucci mules and Frankie4 sandals. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Prada and Christian Louboutin.

