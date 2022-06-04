Emma Roberts Subtly Revives ‘Coven’ Style in Chic Witchy Heels at By Far’s First Store Opening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Roberts knew how to make an appearance at By Far’s launch party for its first physical store on trendy Melrose Place in Los Angeles.

The festivities included a dinner and surprise performances from Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum’s Prince cover band, Princess.

Emma Roberts attends the BY FAR Store Opening Party on June 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for BY FAR

The “Nerve” star wore an animal print button-up tucked into a pair of flared jeans, distressed hems at the bottom. To secure her pants in style, she wore a thick black belt with a gold buckle, which meshed well with the tone of her top and her signature blond hair.

From top to bottom, it was simply well-done as each article of clothing was cohesive, emphasizing the golden brown, blue, and black combination. Her other accessories included a small black handbag and jaded orange hoops that collectively worked with the styling of the outfit.

CREDIT: Getty Images for BY FAR

The shoes were the real show-stopper. Roberts wore a pair of black kitten heels with sharp square pointy toe that had a bit of a witch-like aesthetic. Aptly, it isn’t a stretch from styles the “American Horror Story: Coven” star has worn before.

The mules aren’t just any regular kitten heels as the striking design made them stand out; their subtle peculiarity leads the outfit.

Mules are a silent but deadly weapon in fashion as they hold the ability to elevate any outfit, and in the color black, as demonstrated by Roberts — they can easily go with anything.

Give your next look a dressy twist with kitten heels.

