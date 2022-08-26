Emma Roberts Gears Up For Outdoor Activities In Sleek Bodysuit & Chunky Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Roberts was dressed in sleek sporty style for her latest adventure.

The award-winning actress shared a photo of herself posing in a parking lot with full protective gear. Although Roberts was prepared for the activity her caption said otherwise as she simply wrote, “help.”

The image sees the “Scream Queens” star in a black bodysuit, which featured a V-neckline, long blue sleeves, an asymmetrical zipper and mesh detailing near the calves. For extra safety, Roberts covered her head with an orange helmet and wore blond tresses into a braided side ponytail.

Emma Roberts via Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram

When it came down to footwear, the “Tell Me Lies” producer completed her look with black sneakers. The silhouette had a high counter at the back for extra support and a chunky white outsole.

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Unfabulous” actress’ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Louis Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

