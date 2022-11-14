Emma Roberts Brings Sleek Style in Black Strapless Dress & Platform Heels to Baby2Baby Gala 2022

Emma Roberts looked sharp on the red carpet over the weekend.

The “Scream Queens” alum attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, Calif. on Saturday night. To the fundraising event, Roberts donned a black strapless dress, styled by Elkin.

Her Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown featured a square neckline and a cinched waist. The dress reached Roberts’ ankles and a slight slit ran down the middle of the garment near the bottom hem. The actress added a large sparkly moon necklace as well as a bracelet and a few rings.

Roberts attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 12. CREDIT: Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The “Aquamarine” alum added a bit of height to her frame with her shoes. She slipped into black platforms with a rounded, closed toe. The patent leather heels’ height reached at least 5 inches.

Roberts attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 12. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Unfabulous” actress’ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen boots, Gucci mules and Frankie4 sandals. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Prada and Christian Louboutin.

The Baby2Baby Gala raises funds and distributes clothing, diapers and additional resources to children in poverty. This year’s event, held in Los Angeles, included an auction and raised over $12 million. The annual occasion’s Giving Tree Award, which honors a celebrity mother each year, was given to Kim Kardashian. The star-studded ceremony included an equally studded guest list, including Jessica Alba, Kelly Rowland, Kylie Jenner, Olivia Wilde and Anitta.

PHOTOS: Click here to see the red carpet arrivals from the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala.