‘House of the Dragons’ Star Emma D’Arcy Wears Metallic Trousers & Cavalry Boots at Acne Studio’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Emma D’Arcy cooly made an appearance at Acne Studio’s Spring 2023 show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. Sat among a cast of star-studded fashionable folk, the “House of the Dragons” star was clad in slouchy whimsical wears and geometric footwear.

The British-born actor’s outfit consisted of a dark purple and black striped collared knit oversized sweater fitted with a collar and long exaggerated sleeves. The cozy Acne Studio wear was thrown over a metallic silver collared shirt which D’Arcy wore with darker silver trousers made of breathable nylon fabric with a baggy fit. The reflective ensemble they wore was coupled alongside eye-catching accessories like a shiny black brooch, tiny silver hoop earrings, and a coordinating black textured clutch

Emma D’Arcy attends the Acne Studio Womenswear Spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Emma D’Arcy attends the Acne Studio Womenswear Spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Wanderlust” star wore their short blond hair slicked down for a wet editorial appearance, their makeup following the same principles.

D’Arcy stepped into knee-high black leather cavalry boots with chunky soles and square toes that simply stole the show.

Emma D’Arcy attends the Acne Studio Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

