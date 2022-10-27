‘House of the Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy Buttons Into Denim Jacket with Asics Sneakers for ‘Cabaret’ in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma D’Arcy brought comfortable style to the cabaret on Friday night.

The “House of the Dragon” star arrived at the Gala Night performance of “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” in London, wearing an oversized denim jacket. Their grungy outerwear, buttoned with silver buttons, featured a collared silhouette with long sleeves. A white T-shirt and a set of pale gray oversized chinos completed the ensemble. D’Arcy’s accessories of choice were similarly versatile: an asymmetric set of silver earrings with a twisted hoop, as well as a crossbody bag with a woven black strap.

Emma D’Arcy attends the Gala Night performance of “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” in London on Oct. 27, 2022. CREDIT: John Phillips/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, D’Arcy finished their outfit with a set of Asics sneakers. Their $159 Awake x Gel Preleus style featured gray and silver uppers with metallic silver paneling, as well as an allover dark leopard print. Deep blue and green accents, as well as gray woven laces, completed the pair. Adding a sporty and comfort-focused touch were exaggerated white outsoles, giving the exercise-oriented style a soft finish — and bringing D’Arcy’s outfit a sporty base.

Asics’ Awake x Gel Preleus sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Asics

Emma D’Arcy attends the Gala Night performance of “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” in London on Oct. 27, 2022. CREDIT: John Phillips/Getty Images

D’Arcy’s footwear often features platform soles, giving them a boost of height for any occasion. On the red carpet, the “Misbehaviour” star frequently wears the style in darker materials like leather, hailing from brands including Cavalry. Outside of edgy shoes, D’Arcy is also rising as a fashion world star, attending shows for brands including Acne Studios.

