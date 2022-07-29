Emma Chamberlain Goes Retro in Mod-Style Dress and Platform Mary Janes at Louis Vuitton Exhibit Opening

Emma Chamberlain supported her longtime luxury partner at its latest event.

The Youtube star attended Louis Vuitton’s opening of 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in Beverly Hills on Thursday. Guests included Jaden Smith, Nina Dobrev, Shay Mitchell, Iris Apatow and more. The exhibit features 200 of today’s most innovative visionaries, including artists, actors, athletes, designers and scientists, each of whom designed their own homage to the classic Louis Vuitton trunk to celebrate the 200th birthday of the Maison’s eponymous founder.

Chamberlain at Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in Beverly Hills, Calif. on July 28. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff

To the event, Chamberlain styled a black mini dress that had a retro feel to it. Looking similar to Mod style from the ’60s, the Louis Vuitton dress featured a sleeveless bodice with an embellished neckline and pockets. She also carried a black graphic printed clutch bag and accessorized with a few silver rings. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of platform Mary Jane heels. Her black patent leather shoes featured a rounded toe, ankle strap and a heel reaching at least 5 inches.

Chamberlain at Louis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in Beverly Hills, Calif. on July 28.

Chamberlain’s shoe style varies from sporty to trendy. The “Anything Goes” podcast host often wears platform boots in a range of colors and silhouettes by Marc Jacobs, Windsor Smith and Jeffrey Campbell. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Nomasei loafers, Ugg boots and Simon Miller platform slides. When on the red carpet, she can be seen in sleek wedge, lug-sole and combat boots often by Louis Vuitton — which she’s served as a house ambassador for since 2019.

