Emma Chamberlain Hosts Barista Confessions in Red Hoodie Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Emma Chamberlain dusted off her hosting skills on Monday.

The YouTuber hosted a new segment on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in NYC. For the piece, titled “Barista Confessions,” Chamberlain asked strangers to reveal a secret in exchange for a coffee, from her brand Chamberlain Coffee.

Chamberlain hosting ‘Barista Confessions’ on ‘The Tonight Show’ on June 27. CREDIT: NBC

While on the late-night show, Chamberlain went with a sporty look. She wore a sleeveless red mini dress complete with a quarter-zip style and a tennis skirt. The dress also included a hood.

Chamberlain just appeared on Fallon’s talk show just last week to talk about hosting at The Met Gala and her viral Vogue red carpet interview with Jack Harlow as well as what it’s like to be in the now-iconic bathroom during the Met Gala, where she hung out with Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber this year.

Chamberlain hosting ‘Barista Confessions’ on ‘The Tonight Show’ on June 27. CREDIT: NBC

While appearing on her first-ever talk show interview, she wore a light blue collared shirt with a flared hem and wide sleeves, unbuttoned to create a plunging silhouette. Paired with this was a dark gray miniskirt covered in sharp pleats as well as sleek black leather platform boots with stretchy uppers, thick soles and 5-6-inch flared block heels.

Chamberlain’s shoe style varies from sporty to trendy. The “Anything Goes” podcast host often wears platform boots in a range of colors and silhouettes by Marc Jacobs, Windsor Smith and Jeffrey Campbell. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Nomasei loafers, Ugg boots and Simon Miller platform slides. When on the red carpet, she can be seen in sleek wedge, lug-sole and combat boots often by Louis Vuitton — which she’s served as a house ambassador for since 2019.

See the best bags, shoes and accessories from Louis Vuitton’s Spring Summer 2023 men’s show.