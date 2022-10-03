Emma Chamberlain Gets Surrealist in ‘Lip Dress’ & Jean Boots at Loewe’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Emma Chamberlain wore a daring look while attending a Paris Fashion Week show.

The Youtube creator attended the Loewe spring 2023 runway show on Friday. To the show, Chamberlain wore a gray strapless dress from the brand. The gown featured a hard bodice made to resemble a pair of lips. Chamberlain added silver jewelry including hoop earrings and lots of bracelets, and she wore several silver hair pins to complete the icy style.

Chamberlain attends Loewe spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30. CREDIT: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

The influencer went with footwear that equally garnered a double take. She wore a pair of ankle booties with a pointed toe covered in a black patent leather. The shoes featured a medium denim piece cuffed over the top of the bootie, giving it an illusion of Chamberlain wearing flare jeans under her dress.

Chamberlain attends Loewe spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30. CREDIT: News & Pictures/ MEGA

Chamberlain’s shoe style varies from sporty to trendy. The “Anything Goes” podcast host often wears platform boots in a range of colors and silhouettes by Jeffrey Campbell, Marc Jacobs and Windsor Smith. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Nomasei loafers, Ugg boots and Simon Miller platform slides. When on the red carpet, she can be seen in sleek wedge, combat and lug-sole boots as well as sophisticated heels often by Louis Vuitton — which she’s served as a house ambassador for since 2019.

Click here to see Loewe’s spring 2023 runway collection presented during Paris Fashion Week.