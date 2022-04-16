Youtube Sensation Emma Chamberlain Makes Her Way to Cochella in Black Combat Boots and Gold Romper

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Youtuber Emma Chamberlain is officially Coachella ready.

The star posted to Instagram in a seriously stylish romper on Friday. The high necked clothing item fit the star like a glove, featuring an exposed shoulder detail and interesting texture. The romper is short and shiny, coming off as slightly metallic. Chamberlain paired the golden romper with some special sunnies in a tan hue.

Biker shades like these have become a hit among celebs like Bella Hadid and now miss Chamberlain. Round her waist, the Youtuber wore an orange and black fanny pack with a rugged feel. The fanny pack is modern and utilitarian, buckling up in the front to provide ample pocket space while partying hard in the desert. Save for a couple of gold rings and some earrings and of course, her Coachella wrist band, the star didn’t accessorize much. Chamberlain simply lets the ensemble speak for itself. As for her hair, the star kept it down and parted in the middle in a sleek short bob. Makeup for the desert isn’t always practical but Chamberlain keeps it simple, finishing the look off with a nude lip.

On her feet, the Youtuber wore a black pair of combat boots with an insane sky-high platform that made the star larger than life. The boots have a slight sheen to them with a thick sole. The height on these babies are no joke, proving to be death-defying feet while walking. From the textural elements to the extremely cool biker shades, it seems her fans can’t get enough of her style. The Youtuber has become a style icon among young teens for her eclectic and on-trend style. It’s no wonder Chamberlain has been able to bag herself an ambassadorship with Louis Vuitton and even PacSun.

Stomp around in these platform boots for your next music festival.

Buy Now: Steve Madden Outlast Black Patent, $90.

To Buy: Stella McCartney Platform Ankle Boots, $804.

To Buy: Dr. Martens Jadon Patent Leather Boots, $170.

