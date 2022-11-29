Emily Ratajkowski Walks on Wild Side in Zebra Print Knee-High Boots With Vibrant Yellow Coat

Emily Ratajkowski made a case for animal print.

After a night spent watching The Knicks play at Madison Square Garden with Pete Davidson, the model stepped out in New York on Monday. For her outing, she wore a long yellow coat cinched in at the waist with a matching tie belt. Under the jacket, Ratajkowski added black pants. She added a few simple accessories, including a necklace, a black leather shoulder bag and black rectangle sunglasses.

Ratajkowski in NYC on Nov. 28. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The author added a pop of print to the look with her shoes. She wore black and white zebra print boots. Her knee-high boots featured a pointed toe and a short, thin heel that reached at least 2 inches. Taller boots have come back into style recently. The classic design makes the style wearable and versatile, and fun prints like EmRata’s add more interest to any outfit.

Ratajkowski in NYC on Nov. 28. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

For footwear, Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When hitting more formal events, the “I Feel Pretty” actress is known to wear strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Not only does she have an impressive personal fashion taste, but she also previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.

