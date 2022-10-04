Emily Ratajkowski Amps Up Fitted White Dress with Pointy Boots & Dior Bag for WSJ. Magazine Event in Paris

WSJ. Magazine hosted a Paris Fashion Week event on Oct. 3 to celebrate Kristina O’Neill’s 10-year anniversary as Editor in Chief. Influencers, models, and renowned members of the fashion industry all gathered at the Moma Group’s Café Lapérouse for the event, including supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

EmRata wore an elegant black and white look. The white tea-length dress featured a sweetheart neckline and was fitted to her body. The dress had detailed stitching and accentuated the model’s dark features.

Emily Ratajkowski at the WSJ Magazine Paris Fashion Week event. CREDIT: Paul Blind for WSJ. Magazine

The NYT bestseller “My Body” author accessorized with a black leather Dior saddle bag worn on her shoulder and no jewelry. Things were simple with her make-up featuring a nude lip and blushed cheeks. The new mother of one wore her hair down with a center part and in front of her shoulders, filling in some of the emptiness from the wide neckline.

Sticking to the black leather theme, EmRata opted for a pair of pointed-toe black leather boots. Her dress fell longer than the top of her boots, a trend we have been seeing more of as temperatures drop for fall. Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell are just two of the many that have styled tall leather boots with a long garment for fall.

Other WSJ. Magazine event attendees include Janet Jackson and Ashley Graham, Eve Jobs and Giorgio Guidotti. The event toasted to a decade of O’Neil’s success in growing the publication’s style desk. Vintage Baccarat chandeliers and pink and coral decor adorned the venue.

