Emily Ratajkowski Serves Italian Summer Style in White Sneakers, Bra Top & Shorts

On Tuesday, Emily Ratajkowski hosted a private lunch to celebrate her new Superga collection in Florence, Italy. The supermodel was appointed as the ambassador and creative collaborator.

She joins Hailey Bieber as the face of the Italian footwear brand. The limited range introduces Ratajkowski’s personal spin on the brand’s most iconic styles — the classic 2750 sneaker and the Alpina high-tops.

Ratajkowski served a monochromatic moment at the midday festivities. The “Gone Girl” star donned a breezy white button-down shirt. To keep cool in the warm temperatures, she rolled up her sleeves and left her top undone. Underneath she wore a plunging bralette white high-waist white shorts.

Emily Ratajkowski hosts private lunch to celebrate her collaboration with Superga in Florence, Italy on June 14, 2022.

Ratajkowski parted her hair in the middle and styled her brunette tresses straight. She gave her look a bit of an edge with sleek black frames and a beaded choker necklace, which matched her look perfectly. Rounding out Ratajkowski’s stylish summer outfit was the 2630 Stripe White sneakers from her Superga collection. The fresh pair has a cushioned footbed, which provides sustained comfort for all-day wear, sturdy cotton unlined canvas upper and a crepe-textured outsole offers traction and durability.

White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

For this collaborative capsule, Ratajkowski took her favorite 2750 and 2636 Alpina sneakers and tweaked them to feature off-white bindings and rounded laces. Dubbed 2750 Emrata and 2636 Alpina Emrata, the reworked pieces will come with an exclusive collaboration patch on the inside and a branded cotton bag.

