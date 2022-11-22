Emily Ratajkowski Revises Y2K Style With Cropped Puffer, Skinny Jeans & Timberland Stiletto Boots

Emily Ratajkowski put a nostalgic twist on her latest street-style ensemble. The supermodel was spotted strutting through the streets in New York today.

To combat the chilly east coast temperatures, Ratajkowski stepped out in a black cropped puffer coat. The cold-weather staple included a high collar, fitted cuffs and a drawstring on the hem to cinch the waist. The “Gone Girl” actress complemented the outerwear with light-wash high-waist skinny jeans.

Emily Ratajkowski out in New York on Nov. 22, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski out in New York on Nov. 22, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The 31-year-old socialite accessorized with dark oversized shades and carried her essentials in a leather shoulder bag. Sticking to a chill vibe, Ratajkowski styled her hair straight and sported a fresh face, no makeup look.

When it came down to the shoes, Ratajkowski slipped into a pair of boots that were prominent during Y2K. She tied her outfit together with the Veneda Carter x Timberland Tall Lace Boots. Timberland has partnered with Veneda Carter for the first time ever on a footwear collection by the renowned stylist. The silhouette stops at the knee and laces all the way to the top. The boots also featured a sharp pointed-toe and sit on a small heel.

Emily Ratajkowski out in New York on Nov. 22, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. She also favors strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Her effortless street style is just the tip of the iceberg. The new mom was recently appointed as the ambassador and creative collaborator of Superga. She joins Hailey Bieber as the face of the Italian footwear brand. The limited range introduces Ratajkowski’s personal spin on the brand’s most iconic styles — the classic 2750 sneaker and the Alpina high-tops.

