Emily Ratajkowski Sharpens Starry Sheer Trousers With Leather Ankle Boots for 2022 U.S. Open Championships

By Ashley Rushford
Emily Ratajkowski is redefining fall fashion with a trendy and sharp twist.

The supermodel pulled out a fashionably fierce set for the US Open women’s singles quarter-final match held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City on Wednesday night. Ratajkowski arrived at the tennis tournament with comedian and actress Ziwe Fumudoh.

Emily Ratajkowski, Ziwe Fumudoh, US Open
Emily Ratajkowski and comedian Ziwe Fumudoh attend the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. 
CREDIT: GC Images

Ratajkowski wore slinky separates from London-based brand KNWLS. Her ensemble consisted of a long-sleeve top that had semi-sheer fabric, slim fitting stretch and high neck. She teamed the top with matching high-waist leggings that featured an elastic waistband and flared cut. Both pieces were decorated with a star print throughout.

To let the look speak for itself, the “Gone Girl” actress opted for minimal accessories and touted her essentials in a black shoulder bag. Ratajkowski parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose natural waves. For glam, she went with a peach blush and a glossy neutral pout.

Emily Ratajkowski, Boots, US Open
Emily Ratajkowski and Ziwe Fumudoh arrive at the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 7, 2022 in Queens, New York City.
CREDIT: GC Images

Sticking to a fall style aesthetic, Ratajkowski completed her look with brown pointy boots. The shoe style had an elongated pointed-toe and was set on a small rectangle heel.

When it comes to fashion, EmRata is known for her effortless street style looks. She tends to wear fashion-forward and stylish pieces that align with her distinct and edgy taste.

Emily Ratajkowski, US Open, Boots
Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2022 in Queens, New York City.
CREDIT: GC Images

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

Discover more celebrities at the U.S. Open 2022 in the gallery.

