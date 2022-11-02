Emily Ratajkowski Heads to ‘Today’ Show in Printed Pants, Yellow Jacket & Booties

Emily Ratajkowski made a splash during her latest outing in NYC.

The model appeared on “The Today Show” on Wednesday morning to discuss her new podcast, “High Low with EmRata,” as well as dating post-divorce and motherhood.

While on the morning show, Ratajkowski wore a pair of black, white and gray printed pants. She paired the patterned trousers with a black crop top and a yellow denim jacket. Her pale coat featured button closures and a handful of pockets. Ratajkowski added a black belt to the look and she carried a brown shoulder bag as well.

Ratajkowski in NYC on Nov. 02. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

The author added a pair of booties to complete the look. She wore black ankle boots with rounded toes and thick, short heels. The style is timeless thanks to its versatility and utility through the colder months.

Ratajkowski in NYC on Nov. 02. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Not only does she have an impressive personal fashion taste, but she also previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.

