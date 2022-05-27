×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Emily Ratajkowski’s Bikini & Gladiator Thong Sandals Combo Brings Boho Glamour to the Beach in St. Tropez

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
MEGA862231_011-3
Emily Ratajkowski’s Style Evolution
Emily Ratajkowski’s Style Evolution
Emily Ratajkowski’s Style Evolution
Emily Ratajkowski’s Style Evolution
View Gallery 67 Images

After attending the Cannes Film Festival in a show-stopping red carpet look earlier this week, today Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, were spotted spending some leisure time at the beach at St. Tropez’s famous Club 55.

The model and swimwear designer wore a simple white bikini underneath a sequined mesh crop top featuring long, draped sleeves and a vibrant red low-rise slip skirt that showed off the side ties of her bikini bottoms. Ratajkowski accessorized her outfit with sleek black cat-eye sunglasses, a chunky gold chain necklace and an embellished straw bag.

Emily Ratajkowski, strappy brown sandals, red skirt, beach style, Sebastian Bear-McClard, st. tropez
Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski are spotted on the beach at Club 55 in Cannes, France on May 26, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

For shoes, the 30-year-old Superga ambassador chose a pair of classic brown leather gladiator-inspired sandals featuring a strappy design with a thong toe and ankle strap fastening.

RELATED: See All the Glamorous Cannes Film Festival Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals

Emily Ratajkowski wore a sequined mesh crop top with a red slip skirt and strappy brown leather sandals, beach style, emrata, st. tropez
Emily Ratajkowski wore a sequined mesh crop top with a red slip skirt and strappy brown leather sandals.
CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, the best-selling “My Body” author’s husband wore a plain gray tee with turquoise swim trunks and Gucci flip-flops equipped with the fashion house’s signature green and red Web design. He also wore sunglasses and a gold chain.

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski's brown leather sandals, beach style, st. tropez
A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s strappy brown leather gladiator-inspired sandals featuring a thong toe design and ankle strap fastening.
CREDIT: MEGA

Step Into Strappy Sandals for Summer.

Margaux The Wrap Sandal
CREDIT: Margaux

To Buy: Margaux The Wrap Sandal, $218 margauxny.com

Sam Edelman Meriai Gladiator Sandal
CREDIT: Sam Edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Meriai Gladiator Sandal, $111 (was $140); samedelman.com

Clarks Karsea Sun Sandal
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Clarks Karsea Sun Sandal, $90; nordstrom.com

Flip through the gallery to see Emily Ratajkowski’s style evolution

TOMS Sponsored By TOMS

Building Business to Improve Lives

TOMS discusses its approach to mental health awareness and female empowerment through impact initiatives in the footwear segment.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad