Emily Ratajkowski’s Bikini & Gladiator Thong Sandals Combo Brings Boho Glamour to the Beach in St. Tropez

After attending the Cannes Film Festival in a show-stopping red carpet look earlier this week, today Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, were spotted spending some leisure time at the beach at St. Tropez’s famous Club 55.

The model and swimwear designer wore a simple white bikini underneath a sequined mesh crop top featuring long, draped sleeves and a vibrant red low-rise slip skirt that showed off the side ties of her bikini bottoms. Ratajkowski accessorized her outfit with sleek black cat-eye sunglasses, a chunky gold chain necklace and an embellished straw bag.

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski are spotted on the beach at Club 55 in Cannes, France on May 26, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

For shoes, the 30-year-old Superga ambassador chose a pair of classic brown leather gladiator-inspired sandals featuring a strappy design with a thong toe and ankle strap fastening.

RELATED: See All the Glamorous Cannes Film Festival Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals

Emily Ratajkowski wore a sequined mesh crop top with a red slip skirt and strappy brown leather sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, the best-selling “My Body” author’s husband wore a plain gray tee with turquoise swim trunks and Gucci flip-flops equipped with the fashion house’s signature green and red Web design. He also wore sunglasses and a gold chain.

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s strappy brown leather gladiator-inspired sandals featuring a thong toe design and ankle strap fastening. CREDIT: MEGA

Step Into Strappy Sandals for Summer.

CREDIT: Margaux

To Buy: Margaux The Wrap Sandal, $218 margauxny.com

CREDIT: Sam Edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Meriai Gladiator Sandal, $111 (was $140); samedelman.com

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Clarks Karsea Sun Sandal, $90; nordstrom.com

Flip through the gallery to see Emily Ratajkowski’s style evolution.