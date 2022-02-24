Emily Ratajkowski Wears Oversized Men’s Suit With Minimalist Flats at Milan Fashion Week

Along with supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted arriving at the Versace headquarters during fashion week in Milan, Italy on Thursday.
The 30-year-old model and influencer kept her look sleek and cool, opting for a monochromatic all-black three-piece suit featuring an oversized fit. On her feet, she donned a pair of caramel brown croc-embossed flats with an open back and rounded toe design. The “My Body” author also added trendy black rectangular frames and a black shoulder bag to pull things together.
Known for her street style looks, which she makes appear effortless, Ratajkowski is no stranger to rocking oversized menswear and has been seen stepping out in similar suits before. The Inamorata designer is a fan of heels and sneakers, though, so it’s a bit of a departure for her to slip into flat mules.
This appearance comes on the heels of the model celebrating her 4th wedding anniversary to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares an 11-month-old son named Sylvester Apollo Bear. Taking to Instagram yesterday, EmRata shared several snaps from her wedding day, in which she’s wearing another suit.