Emily Ratajkowski Wears Oversized Men’s Suit With Minimalist Flats at Milan Fashion Week

Along with supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted arriving at the Versace headquarters during fashion week in Milan, Italy on Thursday.

The 30-year-old model and influencer kept her look sleek and cool, opting for a monochromatic all-black three-piece suit featuring an oversized fit. On her feet, she donned a pair of caramel brown croc-embossed flats with an open back and rounded toe design. The “My Body” author also added trendy black rectangular frames and a black shoulder bag to pull things together.

Emily Ratajkowski is spotted arriving at the Versace headquarters in Milan sporting a baggy suit and brown croc-embossed flats. CREDIT: Splash

Known for her street style looks, which she makes appear effortless, Ratajkowski is no stranger to rocking oversized menswear and has been seen stepping out in similar suits before. The Inamorata designer is a fan of heels and sneakers, though, so it’s a bit of a departure for her to slip into flat mules.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski wearing brown croc-embossed flats featuring an open back silhouette and a rounded toe. CREDIT: Splash

This appearance comes on the heels of the model celebrating her 4th wedding anniversary to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares an 11-month-old son named Sylvester Apollo Bear. Taking to Instagram yesterday, EmRata shared several snaps from her wedding day, in which she’s wearing another suit.

Emily Ratajkowski is snapped on the streets of Milan during fashion week in the Italian city. CREDIT: Splash

