Emily Ratajkowski Delivers Farm Girl-Chic Energy in Tank Top, Jeans & Western Boots

Emily Ratajkowski took a break from city life yesterday.

The model posed on her Instagram story in the countryside. Ratajkowski set the rustic scene by showing a fenced-in pasture and donkeys. She also included a solo shot of her lounging in a John Deere gator. Ratajkowski was sure to dress appropriately for the occasion, pairing a simple tank top with jeans. Her purple tank top featured a halter neckline and her light-wash, mid-rise jeans were perfectly slouchy. She added earrings but otherwise kept her outfit accessory-free.

Ratajkowski posing on her Instagram story on August 16. CREDIT: Instagram / Emily Ratajkowski

EmRata made sure to wear shoes that were not only functional for a day on the farm, but cute as well. She donned a pair of black cowboy boots that she tucked her jeans into. Her tall boots featured a pointed toe and a short block heel.

Cowboy boots have been a large fashion trend within the last year, ranging from Western-inspired silhouettes to authentic cowboy boots. Pairs usually include narrow toes and ankle or knee-high heights, as well as neutral uppers and thick heels. Other celebrities have worn the style in recent weeks, including Kendall Jenner and Rihanna.

The author is not only known for her runway modeling, but she’s also made a name for herself with her effortless street style looks. She tends to wear fashion-forward and stylish pieces that align with her distinct and edgy taste.

When she makes an appearance on red carpets, she wears beautiful gowns from brands like Zac Posen, Christopher Esber and Oscar de la Renta. As for footwear, she favors all-white sneakers from Nike, Adidas or Veja as well as Bottega Veneta heels or Celine boots.

PHOTOS: Click to see Emily Ratajkowski’s style evolution over the years.