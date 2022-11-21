Emily Ratajkowski Cozies Up in Red Puffer & New Balance Sneakers With Her Dog in New York

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski was seen out and about with her dog Columbo on this crisp New York fall morning.

Ratajkowski was wearing the epitome of a model-off-duty look in a hip-length red puffer coat, with a light-grey hoodie, and a pair of dark black slacks. The model styled the look with dark circular sunglasses, minimal makeup, and a lightly tousled hairdo.

Emily Ratajkowski goes for a walk with her dog Columbo in New York. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

For the walk, Ratajkowski wore a pair of light-gray and white New Balance 574 core sneakers. The sneakers have been popping up time and time again in the model’s arsenal of outfits and for good reason. These suede, mesh, and 100 percent recycled polyester sneakers offer a sleek and classic design to add to any daytime look and have a durable polyurethane rim to deliver all-day support. This particular pair meets New Balance’s green leaf standard of requiring the upper part of a show to be made of 50 percent or more recycled content and other sustainability standards.

New Balance 574 Core CREDIT: New Balance

Emily Ratajkowski goes for a walk with her dog Columbo in New York on Nov. 21, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style typically features white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike, New Balance and Koio. When it comes to dressier footwear options, the model will reach for a few different options like strappy sandals, mules, high-boots, or point-toe pumps from brands like Aldo, Femme, Proenza Schouler, Celine, and Stuart Weitzman.

Besides modeling for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY, and The Kooples, Ratajkowski dipped her toe in the world of fashion design with her brand Inamorate. The clothing line, which originally started out with intimates in 2017, has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories including apparel, swimsuits, and more.

