Emily Ratajkowski Styles Trendy Basics in Slouchy Mom Jeans and Casual Loafers Walking Her Dog in New York

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski makes dog walking look chic.

The model and mom of one walked down the streets of New York yesterday with her dog, Colombo. The 30-year-old donned a casual outfit for the quick stroll, taking the chance to let her hair down while she’s not on a busy schedule.

Emily Ratajkowski display her abs in a white crop top as taking her dog for a walk in New York City. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When she’s not wearing intricate designer pieces, you can find Ratajkowski wearing a simple white cropped tank top like the one she wore Friday. The tank appeared to be cropped by the model, the jagged hem of the top alluding to Ratajkowski’s DIY habits. The model paired the plain white cropped T-shirt with baggy light wash low-rise jeans. The baggy style hung low on Ratajkowski’s hips, the pant legs wide and slouchy. The former actress wore large black and gold shades, gold earrings and stuck her keys and other belongings on a carabiner secured to one of her belt loops. The model’s best accessory? Her fluffy friend by her side, the very normal scene looking chic and modelesque somehow despite Ratajkowski being “off-duty.” The model wore her long brown locks down in wavy tendrils that fell down her back and shoulders. The outfit is extremely bare-bones but hits the mark as far as recent trends go. It’s a casual take on summer style, the model elevating simple pieces like a tank top or mom jeans, bringing them to new heights.

The model kept taking style cues from timely popular trends, donning brown rounded loafers. From the likes of Bella Hadid and Emma Chamberlain, casual loafers have become the new big thing. The loafers were low to the ground and looked cozy, making them perfect for a walk. Whether they’re black or brown, with or without a platform, the loafer seems like it’s here to stay.

Channel your inner model with these loafers.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Dandrea Slip On Tassel Loafer Flats, $105 (was $140).

To Buy: Dr. Martens Bethan Platform Casual Shoe, $150.

To Buy: Steve Madden Brenton Patent Leather Shoes, $60 (was $80).