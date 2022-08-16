Emily Ratajkowski Matches Neon Top and Skirt With Sneakers in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski embraced a breezy, fresh theme in New York City last week.

The model stepped out with her dog Colombo wearing a long sleeve neon mesh top and corduroy skirt with a tapered finish at the hemline. The top and skirt combination represents a tropical sensibility with its cheery essence. The mesh is practical for the season as it’s cool yet covered. It can wear as a pop of color to an otherwise neutral look to create and emphasize more contrast or remain alike, similar to how Ratajkowski styles it here.

Emily Ratajkowski is spotted in a green knit mini skirt and matching top out walking her dog Colombo in New York City on Aug. 11. CREDIT: Splash

She coupled the outfit with a pair of comfortable-looking grey and brown New Balance 574 sneakers, ideal for the humid summer weather and the Big Apple’s many blocks. The sneaker’s neutral tones complement the look, balancing out the top and skirt’s bright appearance. A brand classic and shoe staple piece, it can pair with any casual, everyday wear, from a white tank and denim short set to a one-shoulder romper, knee-length jumpsuit, or loose-fitting dress.

As for accessories, Ratajkowski wore a chunky gold ring, hoop earrings, and rectangular-framed shades, delicately joining with the look’s summery style. Gold accents can bring exceptional life to an outfit for both day and eveningwear.