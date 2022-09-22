×
Emily Ratajkowski Is Effortlessly Chic in Celine Pants & Strappy Sandals at Milan Fashion Week

By Maria Poggi
Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted sightseeing in the city of Milan. The supermodel traveled to the Italian city to attend different shows at Milan Fashion Week.

While strolling through the Italian city, Ratajkowski sported a pair of low-rise white trousers by Celine that had chain imprint designs in gold. The piece is part of Celine’s Spring 2004 Ready-to-Wear collection with Michael Kors’ signature. To complete the look, she wore a cropped turtleneck top, giving a modern spin to the outfit.

As for footwear, the supermodel slipped on strappy black sandals. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with silhouettes that showcase legs, but they can also work with pants and long gowns.

Ratajkowski accessorized with sunglasses and a classic leather Dior saddlebag in black.

Ratajkowski tends to wear fashion-forward and stylish pieces that align with her distinct and edgy taste. When she makes an appearance on red carpets, she wears beautiful gowns from brands like Christopher Esber, Zac Posen and Oscar de la Renta. As for footwear, she favors all-white sneakers from Nike, Adidas or Veja as well as Bottega Veneta heels or Celine boots.

