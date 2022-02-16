Emily Ratajkowski Goes Wild for Zebra Prints in Yellow Trench With Sneakers for Michael Kors Fall 2022 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski dresses down in an eye-catching way. The influencer was spotted while arriving at the Michael Kors Fall 22 runway show for New York Fashion Week on Tuesday. The show had celebrity guests such as Blake Lively, Brooke Shields, Olivia Culpo, Lori Harvey, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid.

When it comes to her outfit, the model wore a black and yellow zebra print trench coat that was bright and punchy and had big pockets on the front paired with a white T-shirt. On the lower half, she opted for a pair of slightly baggy jeans that gave her ensemble a relaxed feel. She accessorized with a pair of dangling gold earrings and a blue reptilian handbag that added a fun contrast of color.

Emily Ratajkowski arriving to the Michael Kors Fall 22 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

To complete everything, Ratajkowski donned a pair of black low-top sneakers that had a thick white sole and white outlining alongside white shoelaces.

A closer look at Emily Ratjkowski’s black sneakers. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For Ratajkowski’s sartorial aesthetic, she tends to wear fashion-forward and stylish silhouettes that align with her distinct, edgy tastes. For example, we recently her wear a denim jumpsuit and leather boots for a classic ’70s-inspired look. And we’ve even seen her give her own twist on men’s suiting.

When she makes an appearance on red carpets, she wears beautiful gowns from brands like Christopher Esber, Zac Posen and Oscar de la Renta.

Ratajkowski is a respected model who has worked with top brands in the industry. She has starred in campaigns for labels like DKNY, Nasty Gal, The Kooples, and most recently for Dundas and Revolve’s collaborative collection.

