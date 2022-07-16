Emily Ratajkowski Turns a Dressier Red Maxi Dress Sporty With Vans Slip-Ons While Walking Her Dog

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski walked her dog today in a bold color and a classic footwear silhouette.

The model and mom of one walked strutted down the streets of New York today with her beloved dog, Colombo. The 31-year-old mixed casual with dressy for the quick stroll, taking the chance to let her hair down while she’s not on a busy schedule. Just yesterday, Ratajkowski did the same thing, walking her dog in a trendy but casual ensemble.

Emily Ratajkowski walking her dog. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The routine walk with her dog was made not so routine thanks to a bright red maxi dress the model wore. The sleeveless piece’s bodice fit like a tube top, transitioning into a slim fitted skirt that stopped just below Ratajkowski’s knees. The bold hue of the ensemble is eye-catching, grabbing passerby attention for sure. The model paired the bold and breezy dress with chunky black and gold sunglasses with a rectangular shape. Ratajkowski slung on a rounded shoulder bag in tan and went on her way with colorful rope leash in hand and her large fluffy dog by her side. Despite the casual nature of this outfit, Ratajkowski is usually wearing pretty intense ensembles, complete with the most interesting footwear. From whimsical Balenciaga pants boots and spandex to immensely trendy thong sandal heels and bikinis, the model’s outfits never disappoint.

Emily Ratajkowski walking her dog. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

In leu of the casual brown loafers the model wore on her last dog walk, Ratajkowski decided to switch things up, taking her dress in a sportier direction, donning Vans Slip-On sneakers. The easy-to-wear shoe has a low to the ground sole unit and offers her look sporty flair, putting a whole new spin on the more put together maxi dress.

